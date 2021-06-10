Insider Selling: Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Sells 31,054 Shares of Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 30.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 554.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,466 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

