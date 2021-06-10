Insider Selling: Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Sells 31,054 Shares of Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.
Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
About Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
