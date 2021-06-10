Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CYRX traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 643,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,749. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 655.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

