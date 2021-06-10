Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $295,793.94 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $295,793.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $390.03 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in DexCom by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

