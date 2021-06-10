Insider Selling: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $985,920.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ES opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

