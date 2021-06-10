Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $248,065.02 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $248,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 104.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.