Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $248,065.02 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $248,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $20.04.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
Flex Company Profile
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.
