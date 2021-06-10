Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 19,207 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,772,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,079 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $1,680,443.05.

On Wednesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 24,193 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.93, for a total transaction of $2,103,097.49.

On Monday, May 24th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 80,209 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $6,597,992.34.

On Friday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39.

On Wednesday, May 5th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.