Insider Selling: IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IESC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.38. 18,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,869. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of IES by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IES by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

