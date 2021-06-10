Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Sells 1,047 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,659.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after acquiring an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after buying an additional 204,806 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $12,834,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

