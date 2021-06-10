Insider Selling: Savills plc (LON:SVS) Insider Sells 54,888 Shares of Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).
SVS stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,183 ($15.46). 111,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,644. Savills plc has a 1 year low of GBX 711.50 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,183.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.
Savills Company Profile
