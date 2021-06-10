Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 1,303 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,463,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Seagen by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

