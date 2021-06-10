Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Sells 68,300 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 68,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $861,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SMED stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.35. 214,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,439. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

