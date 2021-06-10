Insider Selling: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) General Counsel Sells $332,250.00 in Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after purchasing an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,811,000 after buying an additional 1,951,320 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,200,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,720,000 after acquiring an additional 537,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after acquiring an additional 188,213 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

