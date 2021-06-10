Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 18,884 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 27,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 298,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,963. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

