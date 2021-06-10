Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 105,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 195,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 255,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

