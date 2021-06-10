Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 158,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,851. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

