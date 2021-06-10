Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 309 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

NYSE DE traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $347.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.91. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

