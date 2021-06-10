Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITR. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.35.

ITR opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.99 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.82.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

