Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITRG. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Integra Resources stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

