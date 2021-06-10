Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.19

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.19 and traded as high as C$20.23. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 1,504,138 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.19.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

