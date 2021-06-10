Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICP. Barclays boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,865.80 ($24.38).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 2,221 ($29.02) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,054.62. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

