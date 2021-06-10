International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $151.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

