International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.61. 16,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.