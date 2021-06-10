International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stake Boosted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,719,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

IGT opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

