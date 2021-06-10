Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 45.9% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.22 billion and $370.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $66.22 or 0.00179479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.79 or 0.00200018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $476.70 or 0.01292111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,923.05 or 1.00080612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.00964135 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,293,127 coins and its circulating supply is 124,103,517 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

