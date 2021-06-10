InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $297.84 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.41.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.