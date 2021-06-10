InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 152,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $228.65.

