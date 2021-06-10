InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Ossiam raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

CRM opened at $236.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $171.27 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

