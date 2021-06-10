InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $364,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000.

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $28.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99.

