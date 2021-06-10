InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $190.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

