Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intuit by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $468.33 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.19 and a fifty-two week high of $470.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

