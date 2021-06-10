Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $468.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
