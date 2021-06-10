Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.17 billion-4.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $468.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $470.61. The company has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

