Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PTH stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.08. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

