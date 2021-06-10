Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.9% of Sun Life Financial INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $68,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $338.15 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $231.47 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

