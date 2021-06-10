Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,023 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $33,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,486,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.24. 28,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,231. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49.

