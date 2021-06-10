Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of VTN opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $13.78.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
