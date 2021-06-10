Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Micro Focus International (MFGP)

Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/9/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2021 – Micro Focus International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Micro Focus International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company's products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. "

Shares of MFGP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 425,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth $24,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,199.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 174,049 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

