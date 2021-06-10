Investors Buy Large Volume of Signet Jewelers Put Options (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,468 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 945% compared to the typical volume of 332 put options.

SIG stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 2.61. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

