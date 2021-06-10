Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.18

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.18 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 65679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,518.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.