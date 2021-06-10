iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.29. 10,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,305. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04.

