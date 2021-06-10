iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,861 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $77.31 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15.

