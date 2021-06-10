iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

