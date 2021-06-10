iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 157.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

FALN opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.42. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.