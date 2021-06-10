iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,983 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,462,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.