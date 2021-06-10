iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,660,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,335. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

