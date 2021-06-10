iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.