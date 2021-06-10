iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 887,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,833 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $41,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

BATS:EZU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 4,077,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.32. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

