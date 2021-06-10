iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,853,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.51. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

