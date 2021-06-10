iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,199,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.