iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.88. 1,653,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,045,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.