iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 589,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,984,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 29,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 179,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

